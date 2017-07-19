FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Italy market regulator orders inspection at Telecom Italia over Vivendi influence - source
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
July 19, 2017 / 2:37 PM / in a month

Italy market regulator orders inspection at Telecom Italia over Vivendi influence - source

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy's market regulator Consob has asked tax police to carry out inspections at Telecom Italia's Milan and Rome offices to verify the influence of controlling shareholder Vivendi on the group's management, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The inspections follow reports of irreconcilable differences between Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo and France's Vivendi, that could lead to Cattaneo's exit. Vivendi owns a 24 percent stake in the group.

Vivendi is also under scrutiny for its growing influence in Italian business through its stake in Telecom Italia and a 30 percent share in private broadcaster Mediaset.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for a comment, Vivendi declined to comment.

Reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan, writing by Giulia Segreti

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.