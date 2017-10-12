Telecom Italia says notified government of ownership changes

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said it had notified Italy’s government of changes in its ownership as required by laws that give Rome special powers over companies of strategic relevance.

However, the Italian phone incumbent said it still believed that no notification had been due and would continue to act to protect its interests.

Italy has launched a process that could end with Telecom Italia being fined for failing to notify the government that French media group Vivendi had assumed de facto control of the phone company.