Vivendi asks Telecom Italia auditors to probe board workings - document

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vivendi has sent a complaint to the auditors of Telecom Italia asking them to investigate the workings of the phone group’s board and governance issues, according to a document seen by Reuters.

In a letter sent to the auditors, and copying in market regulator Consob, Vivendi asked the auditors to assess whether the removal of former Chief Executive Amos Genish complied with company procedures and did not involve a conflict of interest.

Vivendi is the main shareholder of Telecom Italia.