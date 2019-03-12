Entertainment Production
March 12, 2019 / 5:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Proxy adviser recommends TIM shareholders oppose Vivendi proposals

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser ISS has recommended that Telecom Italia (TIM) shareholders vote against a proposal by the phone group’s top investor Vivendi to replace five board directors appointed by Elliott, ISS said on Monday.

TIM has been caught in a battle since early last year between Vivendi and hedge fund Elliott over how to revive Italy’s biggest phone group, an underperforming business saddled with more than 25 billion euros ($28 billion) of debt. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

