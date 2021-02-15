UPDATE 1-Vivendi surges on plan to distribute 60% of UMG capital to shareholders

(Adds detail and background)

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in French media conglomerate Vivendi surged on Monday after Vivendi outlined plans to list Universal Music, home to singers such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, on the stock market and distribute 60% of the capital to investors.

Vivendi’s shares were up 17% in early trade, while shares in Groupe Bollore, which has a 27% stake in Vivendi’s share capital, jumped by 12.8%.

The plan to list Universal represents part of a process launched by Vivendi’s top shareholder, French billionaire Vincent Bollore, to cash in on the music industry’s revival.

Vivendi said over the weekend that the UMG capital distribution would take the form of a special dividend, while UMG, a holding company being incorporated in the Netherlands, would also apply for a stock market listing in Amsterdam.

It said the transaction has been supported by a consortium led by Chinese tech group Tencent, which now controls 20% of UMG, having bought the stake in two moves that valued UMG at 30 billion euros ($36.4 billion).