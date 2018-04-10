Vivo Energy eyes float on London, Johannesburg exchanges

April 10 (Reuters) - Vivo Energy, retailer and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa will float on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday.

Admission is occur in May, subject to market conditions. Vivo was established in December 2011 through the carve-out of Shell’s African downstream business and had adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $376 million in 2017, up from $302 million in 2016.