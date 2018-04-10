FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 6:43 AM / in 13 hours

Vivo Energy eyes float on London, Johannesburg exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Vivo Energy, retailer and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa will float on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday.

Admission is occur in May, subject to market conditions. Vivo was established in December 2011 through the carve-out of Shell’s African downstream business and had adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $376 million in 2017, up from $302 million in 2016.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
