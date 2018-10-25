FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 25, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Vivo Energy Q3 profit dips after supply disruptions

2 Min Read

(Adds background, more from statement)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shell African licensee Vivo Energy reported a slight fall in third-quarter gross cash profit on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in retail volume which it blamed on short-term supply disruptions in Kenya, Uganda and Ivory Coast.

The company, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants across 15 African markets, said gross cash profit fell to $167 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $171 million a year earlier.

It gave no detail on the nature of the supply disruptions, saying only that they were largely resolved.

Vivo, which listed in London in May, said total retail volumes grew just 1 percent in the quarter. Overall Q3 volumes grew to 2,323 million litres, up 2 percent from the last year. It said it expected growth of 4 percent for the full year.

Created in 2011 by a partnership between energy trader Vitol Group and UK-based private equity firm Helios Investment, Vivo has been looking to expand and develop its network of 1,800 filling stations.

Its recent purchase of a network of service stations from Engen Holdings should allow it to expand into another eight African markets and it expects to exceed its earlier target of opening 80 retail stations this year. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.