March 6 (Reuters) - African fuel retailer Vivo Energy Plc reported a 2 percent rise in 2018 gross profit on higher volumes and forecast low to mid double-digit percentage volume growth for the current year.

The company, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, said gross profit rose to $624 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from $614 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)