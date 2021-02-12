Vivo Energy expects annual core earnings above market view

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy on Friday forecast its full-year core earnings above the top end of the market’s expectations as COVID-19 curbs eased, and said it intends to recommend a dividend of 3.8 cents per share for 2020.

Vivo, which distributes Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants, said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization above the top end of market estimate of $331 million-$354 million. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)