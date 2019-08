Aug 1 (Reuters) - African fuel retailer Vivo Energy Plc posted a 2 percent rise in gross profit for the first half of the year on Thursday, helped by higher volumes.

The company, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, said gross profit rose to $318 million for the six months ended June 30 from $312 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)