Vivo Energy resumes dividend pay, says trading improved

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy said on Friday it will pay the previously withdrawn 2019 final dividend of 2.7 cents per share, as volume in the third quarter improved, compared with the second, as COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.

“Mobility restrictions eased across our host countries during Q3, which has led to a strong improvement in gross cash profit,” Chief Executive Officer Christian Chammas said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)