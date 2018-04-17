CTS Eventim buys controlling stake in Italy's Vivo Concerti

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Concert ticketing firm CTS Eventim said on Tuesday it had bought a controlling stake in Vivo Concerti, an Italian promoter of concerts and musicals.

* The transaction includes other activities held by the Italian company’s Chief Executive Clemente Zard, which will now be transferred to Vivo Concerti, CTS said

* The company did not say how much it paid for the stake or how big the stake was

* Vivo Concerti has organised the Italian tours of artists including Evanescence, David Guetta and Tokio Hotel (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)