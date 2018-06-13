N.Y. law firm must defend against investment exec's malpractice case

A federal judge said a senior investment management executive may pursue a malpractice lawsuit against a New York law firm that urged him to reject a seven-figure settlement of whistleblower claims against a former employer, and then failed to litigate on his behalf.

In a 52-page decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Alexander Prout may pursue claims based on the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and Family and Medical Leave Act against his former lawyer Anne Vladeck and her firm Vladeck Raskin & Clark.

