Nov 30 (Reuters) - VMware Inc on Thursday reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as more customers licensed its software products.

Net income rose to $443 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3 from $319 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.78 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)