Aug 23 (Reuters) - VMware Inc’s second-quarter profit rose 58.6 percent on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based software services.

The company’s net income rose to $644 million, or $1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, from $406 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.17 billion from $1.93 billion.