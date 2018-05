May 21 (Reuters) - Australian phone company Vocus Group appointed Kevin Russell as its group managing director & chief executive officer on Monday, it said in a statement.

Russell’s appointment comes nearly three months after the previous chief executive, Geoff Horth, stepped down in February.

Vocus New Zealand Chief Executive Mark Callander will join Vocus Group’s Board as an executive director starting on May 28, it added. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)