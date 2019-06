June 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd said on Monday it would stop due diligence on Vocus Group just days after it offered A$3.02 billion ($2.08 billion) for the telecoms firm.

“We are no longer confident that an acquisition of Vocus at the proposed terms would represent sufficient certainty of creating value for AGL shareholders,” AGL’s Managing Director & CEO Brett Redman said. ($1 = 1.4545 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)