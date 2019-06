June 11 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms company Vocus Group Ltd said on Tuesday it has received a non-binding, indicative acquisition proposal from AGL Energy Ltd for A$3.02 billion ($2.10 billion).

The proposal comes after Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure last week withdrew its A$3.3 billion buyout offer. ($1 = 1.4370 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)