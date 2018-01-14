FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 14, 2018 / 11:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Vocus Group to restructure Australian enterprise and wholesale arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian internet company Vocus Group Ltd said on Monday it would separate the enterprise and wholesale arm of its Australia business into two operating segments.

The division would result in the creation of four reportable operating arms, namely enterprise & government, wholesale & international, consumer and a separate segment for New Zealand, the company said.

Michael Simmons, former chief executive of TPG Telecom and current CEO of the enterprise & wholesale business, will head the wholesale & international division, Vocus added.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

