July 3 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms firms Vocus Group Ltd on Wednesday said it has divided its operations into three independent business units.

The company, which is in the midst of a three-year turnaround plan, said in its strategy briefing for investors that the three businesses would be Vocus Network Services, Vocus Retail and Vocus New Zealand. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)