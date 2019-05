May 27 (Reuters) - Australian telco Vocus Group Ltd said on Monday it received a A$3.27 billion ($2.27 billion) takeover offer from private equity firm EQT Infrastructure, nearly two years after it was deserted by two potential suitors.

The bid offered A$5.25 in cash for each Vocus share, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4428 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Aditya Soni in BENGALURU Editing by Paul Tait)