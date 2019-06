June 4 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd said on Tuesday that Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure had withdrawn its A$3.3 billion ($2.30 billion) buyout offer for the telecoms company.

“Following an accelerated period of due diligence, EQT has decided not to proceed with the transaction outlined in the indicative proposal,” Vocus said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4337 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Jacqueline Wong)