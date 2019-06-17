Congo court upholds suspension of Vodacom's 2G licence

KINSHASA, June 17 (Reuters) - A court in Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday upheld the government’s suspension of the 2G telecoms licence of Vodacom Group’s local unit, an official at the telecommunications ministry said.

John Aluku, the minister’s chief of staff, said that the Council of State issued the judgment, which cannot be appealed. Vodacom has three months to renegotiate its 2G licence with the ministry before it goes up for auction, he said.

The suspension does not affect Vodacom’s 3G or 4G licences in Congo.