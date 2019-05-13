South Africa's Vodacom FY down 6.6% on black ownership deal

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mobile phone operator Vodacom reported on Monday a 6.6% decrease in full-year earnings, impacted by its new black empowerment deal.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) for the full-year ended March fell to 862 cents from 923 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone, concluded a broad-based black economic empowerment (BEE) ownership deal in September. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)