Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 13, 2019 / 5:45 AM / in 2 hours

South Africa's Vodacom FY down 6.6% on black ownership deal

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mobile phone operator Vodacom reported on Monday a 6.6% decrease in full-year earnings, impacted by its new black empowerment deal.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) for the full-year ended March fell to 862 cents from 923 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone, concluded a broad-based black economic empowerment (BEE) ownership deal in September. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below