South Africa's Vodacom FY revenue rises 6.3 pct

May 14 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group, South Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value, posted a 6.3 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped by an expanding customer base in the domestic market.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 923 cents in the year ended March 31, unchanged from a year earlier. This was impacted by shares issued to acquire a stake in Kenya’s Safaricom. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)