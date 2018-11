JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Vodacom said on Wednesday it had entered into a roaming and facilities leasing agreement with Telkom, South Africa’s biggest fixed-line operator.

Vodacom said the multi-billion rand agreement would allow Telkom customers to roam on Vodacom’s 2G, 3G and 4G networks with full effect from June 2019.

It did not provide the value of the deal. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)