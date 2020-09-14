Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
M&A - Asia

Vodafone says due diligence on Egypt unit stake sale "substantively" completed

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group said on Monday due diligence regarding the potential sale of its 55% stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom Co (STC) had been “substantively” completed.

The London-listed telecom firm said that despite the expiry of a memorandum of understanding, the company remains in talks with STC to finalise the transaction in the near future. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

