Vodafone says due diligence on Egypt unit stake sale "substantively" completed

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group said on Monday due diligence regarding the potential sale of its 55% stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom Co (STC) had been “substantively” completed.

The London-listed telecom firm said that despite the expiry of a memorandum of understanding, the company remains in talks with STC to finalise the transaction in the near future. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)