ACCRA, June 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone’s Ghana business plans to list on the local stock market after restructuring its loans, the head of the local unit told Reuters on Tuesday.

Yolanda Zoleka Cuba said Vodafone was in talks with the West African country, which owns a 30 percent stake, to restructure its debt. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, editing by Louise Heavens)