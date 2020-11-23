Vodafone mobile network down in several large German cities

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Vodafone's mobile network was out of service in several large German cities on Monday, according to tracking site Downdetector here.

Outages were reported in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt and other cities, according to Downdetector, with 74% of respondents saying reporting problems using their mobile phone.

A spokesman for Germany’s No.3 mobile operator by revenue confirmed there was a network outage but gave no immediate further details. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)