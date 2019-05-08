Australia regulator: Vodafone-TPG merger would cut competition

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator on Wednesday said it opposed the proposed merger between TPG Telecom Ltd and Vodafone Group’s Australian unit because it would reduce competition, particularly in mobile services.

“TPG is the best prospect Australia has for a new mobile network operator to enter the market, and this is likely the last chance we have for stronger competition in the supply of mobile services,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Rod Sims said. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)