Australia's competition regulator delays TPG-Vodafone merger decision

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog has delayed its decision on whether to approve the A$15 billion ($10.68 billion) merger of TPG Telecom Ltd and the local arm of Britain’s Vodafone Group PLC after raising concerns in December.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) set a new provisional date for its decision on the mega-telco tie-up to April 11, two weeks later than the initial date, citing a delay in receiving information from the two companies.

Last month, the watchdog stopped short of blocking the merger, saying it was concerned the deal would remove incentive for two of the industry’s biggest four players to offer cheaper prices.

Vodafone mainly runs a mobile phone business in Australia in a joint venture with Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd, while TPG mainly runs an internet business. ($1 = 1.4041 Australian dollars)