May 24 (Reuters) - TPG Telecom said on Friday it has filed a case with an Australian court challenging Australia’s anti-trust regulator’s move earlier this month to block its merger with Vodafone’s Australian joint venture.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)had blocked the A$15 billion ($10.34 billion) merger, citing competition concerns. ($1 = 1.4510 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)