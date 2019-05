LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone slashed its dividend on Tuesday, reversing a pledge to maintain the payout in the face of rising spectrum costs, tough competition in Spain and Italy and a balance sheet soon to be hit by the acquisition of Liberty Global assets.

The world’s second largest mobile operator cut the full-year dividend to 9 eurocents a share from 15.07 eurocents in its financial 2018 year.