Vodafone opts for Samsung's 5G network solutions in Britain

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Monday that it has chosen Samsung Electronics as vendor for 5G network equipment and virtualised solutions in Britain, marking the entry of the South Korean company in Europe.

Samsung is banking on Europe to maintain growth in its network equipment business, a senior executive told Reuters earlier this month, as 5G rollout widens in the market and European mobile operators increasingly consider Samsung in the race to replace China’s Huawei as supplier. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Louise Heavens)