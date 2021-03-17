Vodafone seen pricing towers IPO at 24 euros/share-bookrunners

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone is expected to price shares in infrastructure unit Vantage Towers at 24 euros ($28.60) each in Europe’s largest initial public offering of 2021, bookrunners on the deal said on Wednesday.

The bookrunners added that books were covered multiple times at that pricing and above, with closing expected at 1300 GMT.

The British-based operator had set the initial price range for the flotation of Vantage Towers at 22.50 to 29 euros per share before narrowing that to 24-25 euros this week. ($1 = 0.8393 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Muvija M, editing by Louise Heavens)