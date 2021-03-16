Vodafone towers unit Vantage covers IPO books at revised range of 24-25 euros

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group’s infrastructure unit Vantage Towers has covered the books on its initial public offering of shares in Frankfurt at a revised price range of 24 to 25 euros per share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

Books will close on the offering at 1300 GMT on Wednesday, the bookrunner also said, ahead of the Vantage’s debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The UK-based operator initially set the range for the Vantage flotation at 22.50 to 29 euros per share, implying a total market capitalisation for Vantage of 11.4-14.7 billion euros ($13.6-$17.5 billion). ($1 = 0.8390 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)