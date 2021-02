LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone’s Vantage Towers infrastructure company reaffirmed its target to produce pro-forma free cash flow of 375-385 million euros in the 2021 financial year in an update ahead of its listing as a standalone company in Frankfurt.

The mobile operator said Vantage’s portfolio of towers had increased to around 82,000 macro sites in 10 European markets. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)