*Vodafone Hungary plans entry to fixed-line retail market -deputy chief executive Gergo Budai tells Vilaggazdasag newspaper

*Further consolidation possible in Hungarian market -Vodafone Hungary deputy CEO

*Sees 5G services launched in 2020 in Hungary

