Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd said on Wednesday it had started initial talks with Vodafone Group PLC’s Australian venture regarding a potential takeover of the latter.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd is jointly owned by Vodafone and Hutchison Telecommunications Australia, a unit of CK Hutchison Holdings.

Initial attempts to contact Vodafone were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)