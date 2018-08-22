FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 22, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's TPG Telecom enters talks to buy local Vodafone-Hutchison venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Vodafone Hutchison comment, industry background)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd has entered initial talks with Vodafone Group PLC’s local venture to explore a potential takeover of the latter, the two companies said in separate statements on Wednesday.

The venture, Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd, is jointly owned by Vodafone and Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia), a unit of CK Hutchison Holdings.

If the deal goes through, it would represent TPG’s latest effort to fend off competition from rivals such as Singapore Telecommunications’ Optus and local major Telstra Corp .

In 2015, TPG announced a deal to buy domestic rival internet services provider iiNet for A$1.4 billion ($1.02 billion) to boost its broadband business and expand its presence across Australia. ($1 = 1.3669 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.