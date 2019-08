BENGALURU, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday named Ravinder Takkar as its managing director and chief executive, replacing Balesh Sharma.

Sharma resigned for personal reasons, Vodafone Idea said here, adding that he would take up a new role with the parent company, Vodafone Group Plc.

Takkar has been appointed for three years effective Aug. 19, the company said. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)