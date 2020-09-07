Vodafone Idea to rebrand as Vi as it prepares for telecom battle

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Monday it plans to rebrand itself as the debt-ridden telecoms carrier, which has been losing customers, looks to change its image three years after it announced the biggest merger in India’s telecoms market.

The loss-making carrier on Friday approved fundraising of up to 250 billion rupees at a time it owes roughly 500 billion rupees ($6.81 billion) in dues to the government. The dues, according to an Indian Supreme Court order, will have to be paid over a ten-year period.

Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Britain’s Vodafone and India’s Idea Cellular, said it will go by the brand name “Vi”. (Reporting by Sanklap Phartiyal in New Delhi, Euan Rocha in Mumbai, Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)