Vodafone Idea revenue slips as subscriber losses weigh

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a 0.5% drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as subscriber losses to rivals overshadowed benefits from a move to hike tariffs last year.

Consolidated loss came in at 72.18 billion rupees ($976.16 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 509.22 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company’s quarterly consolidated revenue fell to 107.91 billion rupees from 108.44 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)