India's Vodafone Idea posts third-quarter loss

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a loss on Wednesday, in its second quarterly results since Vodafone Plc merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August last year.

The loss after tax was 50.05 billion rupees ($699.49 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said in a statement here

That was above analysts’ estimates of a loss of 52.56 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from operations was 117.65 billion rupees.

The company said the quarterly numbers were not comparable on account of the merger last year.