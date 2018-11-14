Technology, Media and Telecommunications
India's Vodafone Idea reports quarterly loss

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday, in its first quarterly result since Vodafone Plc merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August.

Loss after tax was 49.74 billion rupees ($687.92 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company said in a statement here

Revenue from operations was 76.64 billion rupees.

Second-quarter results include numbers for Idea Cellular up to Aug. 30 and Vodafone Idea from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30, and are not comparable to earlier periods, the company said. ($1 = 72.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Shounak Dasgupta)

