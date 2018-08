Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's Idea Cellular Ltd said here on Friday it completed its merger with Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd after getting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal.

Balesh Sharma has been appointed chief executive officer of the merged entity with effect from Aug. 31, the company added. (Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)