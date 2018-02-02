FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 2, 2018 / 4:34 PM / in 3 hours

Vodafone in talks to buy Liberty Global assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Friday it was in talks with John Malone’s Liberty Global about buying some of the cable company’s assets in Europe.

“Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of certain overlapping continental European assets owned by Liberty Global,” the company said in response to a report in the Financial Times.

Shares in Vodafone rose 5.5 percent.

The world’s second biggest mobile operator and the cable company, which have overlapping operations in countries including Britain and Germany, discussed swapping assets in 2015, but they could not reach agreement on values.

The two, however, did agree to form joint venture in the Netherlands.

Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.