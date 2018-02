LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Monday it had agreed to sell its 51 percent stake in its Qatari operations to its existing partner, the Qatar Foundation, for a total sum of 301 million euros.

The British company said its brand would remain in Qatar as part of the deal through a partner market agreement. The transaction values Vodafone Qatar at an enterprise value of 1.45 billion euros. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)