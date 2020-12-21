Vodafone ends talks to sell Egypt stake to Saudi STC

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone has ended talks with Saudi Telecom Company on the sale of its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt, the British telecoms group said on Monday.

STC, the kingdom’s biggest telecom operator, had struck a preliminary deal in January to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, as it sought growth in the Arab world’s most populous nation.

The London-listed telecoms firm had said in September that it remained in talks to finalise the deal in the near future despite the expiry of an initial memorandum of understanding.