Vodafone's revenue growth slows in third quarter

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vodafone said its key revenue measure deteriorated in the third quarter, down 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.1 percent, reflecting continuing price competition in Spain and Italy and a slowdown in South Africa.

The world’s second largest mobile operator, however, reiterated its full-year guidance of around 3 percent growth in underlying adjusted core earnings and free cash flow, before spectrum costs of about 5.4 billion euros.